As Britain emerges out of lockdown and its retail outlets fill with non-mask wearing virus super spreaders, one well-known name has been conspicuous by its absence.

After a proud history of annoying the Tories and occasionally not letting them run the country, household name The labour Party, appointed administrators from Deloitte on Wednesday.

No immediate redundancies were made as a result of the appointment, and the group’s cloth cap stores and websites will continue to trade. It will still be able to ask the Prime Minister some tame, easily brushed aside questions in Parliament and call for a public enquiry on something when it runs out of ideas. The move will protect the party from creditors while a buyer is sought for all or parts of the company. Sir Philip Green is expected to make derisory bids for some of the assets.

The news was greeted with dismay on the nation’s high streets.

‘It’s scandalous,’ said Jeanette Newbold, 36, a mother of six from Doncaster. ‘I haven’t shopped there for years, mind, but it’s nice to know it’s there even if it’s not doing very much. The last time I went in, it was like going into a Cuban supermarket, and the only thing on the shelves were tons of carrier bags full of socialism long past its sell-by date.’