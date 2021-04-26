PM says ‘If Postmasters had embezzled millions, they’d have got away with it’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his entire cabinet have been united in saying what a terrible thing the Post Office scandal has been. Senior ministers including Michael Gove, Grant Shapps, and Jacob Rees-Mogg have held individual press briefings and, unusually, have been unified in saying precisely the same thing without any contradiction.

‘What has happened regarding the wrongful prosecution of Postmasters across the UK is a travesty of justice. What they should have done is be former public school chums who each fraudulently embezzled millions from the Post Office, and then they would have got away with it. If they’d done that, we would have given them knighthoods.’