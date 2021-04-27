In the absence of a Duke of Edinburgh for the Duke of Edinburgh Award, the Crown has turned to another Royal, known for his passion for teenage passions. Prince Andrew will be the new face youth pursuits and pursing youths.

Sharing a tent with Prince Andrew is full of memorable ‘life-changing experiences’. One red-faced teenager recounted their activity: ‘We spent the weekend in the Lake District being chased by a shadowy, rotund figure – he never broke his stride or broke into a sweat’.

The traditional certification has now been replaced by a Non-Disclosure Agreement and a trip to Pizza Express. The Gold Award is now only given to those who can survive on an island for thirty days, with Bill Clinton.

Fun activities involve orienteering around rumours, climbing a mountain of incriminating photographs and not volunteering to talk to the FBI. One organiser said: ‘It’s about getting the kids to discover new interests and if those interests happen to be a middle-aged Prince, so much the better.’