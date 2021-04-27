Huge fatberg of lobbyists found in Westminster drain

A 100-tonne congealed mass of lobbyists has been found festering deep underneath Westminster. The discovery comes amidst ongoing revelations about lobbying by ex-prime minister David Cameron, the awarding of COVID-contracts without procurement, and seven separate enquiries into the relationship between private businesses and government.

‘These sort of fatbergs have become more and more common in the whatsapp era, and obviously since the Tories have come back into power, but this one we’ve discovered in the pipework under number 10 downing street is the biggest yet,’ said a Thames Water spokesperson.

‘It’s a mixture of oily striped-shirted and brace wearing lobbyists on their phones, combined with expensive red wine, foie gras, and chateaubriand from the Carlton CLub’, continued the spokesperson. Typically it has that shared Eton public school binding agent that helps grease the wheels and which is so hard to break down.’

It is thought that the fatberg might only be removed through greater regulation of the lobbying industry, but with little appetite for this in government, it is a problem that seems likely to just get worse.

One potential solution has been offered by James Dyson, who has revealed that he has an invention which may help disperse the fatberg, which he could make available as long as there were some decent tax breaks involved.