NASA helicopter tests on Mars annoy locals

NASA’s third test flight of their Ingenuity helicopter on Mars has attracted criticism from locals.

Mrs Zuflaxizog lives near the flightpath and spoke via an interpreter: ‘I was just about to enjoy some personal time with Mr Zuflaxizog when I saw Ingenuity flying past our window. It’s very intrusive. I don’t care for this sort of thing, not in my back yard. So I wrote to my MP (Martian Parliamentarian) about it.’

A spokesmartian confirmed that Jackie Weaver had no authority here adding: ‘We don’t mind a few adorable space rovers, but the noise and the GDPR implications are affecting house prices in the area.’

‘Across the gulf of space, intellects vast and cool and unsympathetic, regard your earth with envious eyes, and slowly and surely we draw our plans against you.’

stewartbarclay