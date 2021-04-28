Bananarama to stand against Theresa May in Maidenhead

The biggest girl group of the 1980s have announced that they are to re-form with their original line-up and stand against the Prime Minister Theresa May in her Maidenhead constituency. The group will campaign on an anti-Brexit pro-European platform with a touch of catchy dance-oriented pop music thrown in.

‘We’ve been looking for a project for a while’ said original member Keren Woodward. ‘And when someone suggested that we stand against the PM on an anti-Brexit agenda we were right up for it.’

‘We are a band that has always taken a keen interest in current affairs’ added Siobhan Fahey. ‘As you know our band name is a mash-up of our favourite fruit and our favourite current affairs programme, Panorama’.

Following the news anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, who was rumoured to be pondering a bid to unseat Theresa May, said she would now throw her full weight behind Bananarama. ‘Bananarama have a much-loved public profile which gives them an advantage’ said Miller. ‘I urge all remainers in Maidenhead to vote for Bananarama and make sure it is a Cruel Summer for the PM, that wouldn’t be Rough Justice at all. This isn’t originally how we envisaged fighting back against Brexit but, er, hang on, I think this will work, It Ain’t What You Do, It’s the Way that You Do It. Hey, did you see what I did there?’

A spokesman for the Leave.EU campaign condemned the move as a cheap publicity stunt that would undermine Britain’s negotiating position when it comes to waving two fingers at Johnny Foreigner. ‘I suppose it’s to be expected from a trio of young hussies who wanted to stand around waiting for an American film star and hoping he was speaking Eye-tie,’ he added.

The Prime Minister has yet to respond to the news but a spokesman for Number 10 told press that Mrs May was looking forward to a healthy contest on the campaign trail, adding that he thought Bananarama’s 1987 album WOW! was ‘shite’.

Hat tip to Oxbridge