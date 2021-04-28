Boris Johnson’s ‘Make Britain Pile Again’ Speech in Full

“In Britain, we pile things. Whether it’s steak and kidney puddings, cricket bats or the dead, we pile them high. We’ve piled bodies for centuries here and we will continue to do so. The pile is unregulated. It is purpose without purpose. It’s a manifestation of the age old spirit of our people, both the living, and the ones in the pile.

In France, I am told, they stack their bodies neatly in regimented towers. This smacks, to me, of busy-body-ism. It’s simply inefficient. Think of all the paperwork involved in slotting a body. I say forget about all that and just sling it on the pile.

The Pandemic has affected all of us, but more than most, perhaps, it has affected the bulldozer industry. With the onset of lockdown, people were suddenly unable to bulldoze where they had once done so without a second thought. Our bulldozers, in consequence, sit idle when they could be bulldozing, and what better thing to bulldoze, I ask you, than a pile of bodies, and especially one that is high?

I imagine a few of you have also considered the lime pit industry. This was already struggling, even before Covid. We think about lime pits a lot in government. They come up in various discussions, be they about protestors, limes or political opponents. I think what we have here is a golden opportunity to rejuvenate our once-great lime pits, scar the countryside with them and fill them with bodies.

So, I say, let the piling begin! Let’s get this done. Let’s pile them so high they can be seen from the continent. Let’s show them what Britain is made of.”

Frank Optional