Shock As Travel Boss Thinks Travel Ban Should Be Lifted

In a shocking turn of events, the Thomas Cook CEO Tom Smith, has suggested that the travel ban should be lifted sharpish as he’s “quite keep to make a bit of money some time soon”.

His entirely unbiased and balanced suggestion has come as a complete shock to the industry who were looking forward to another summer of staycation resulting in mass job losses and bankruptcies.

Number 10 has issued an official statement. Thanking Mr Smith for his suggestion, a government spokesman commented that it was a fine idea, explaining it hadn’t crossed their minds to review the travel ban anytime soon, and certainly not this side of Christmas.