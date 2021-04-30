Online greeting card site launches exclusively for the UK – Moanpig.com

Feel like a good old fashioned moan up but frustrated that you can’t moan effectively? Not enough people around to moan about due to annoying lockdown measures? Then moan about it with a personalised moan about anything card from Moanpig.

This dynamic new internet-based moaning card site will meet ALL your moaning needs. Moanpig is specially designed to unleash the pent up lockdown demand for moaning and covers all your favourite moaning subjects for some seriously intense moaning sessions:

The football

The Covid

The government

The vaccines

The politicians

The papers

The weather

The wife

Her mate Liz

That woman who calls Primark ‘Primani,’ at number 56

Him with the golf clubs at number 19

Plus, Johnny bloody foreigner

Not forgetting the French of course

And migrant hotels

That Priti Patel bloke

Farage

Brexit

e-Scooters

Other people

Restaurant bills

First world problems

All forms of public transportation

Sandra in Customer Services

Morons who stare at their phones all day

Queuing for anything

Roadworks

Everything on the telly

Especially the leftie BBC

Fucking Kale

Lockdown moaners

Moonpig

All Moanpig deliveries are accompanied by the sound of tiny violins and don’t forget, if your Moanpig card doesn’t turn up, you can always moan to your mates about how crap Moanpig is.