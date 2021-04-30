Online greeting card site launches exclusively for the UK – Moanpig.com

Feel like a good old fashioned moan up but frustrated that you can’t moan effectively? Not enough people around to moan about due to annoying lockdown measures? Then moan about it with a personalised moan about anything card from Moanpig.
This dynamic new internet-based moaning card site will meet ALL your moaning needs. Moanpig is specially designed to unleash the pent up lockdown demand for moaning and covers all your favourite moaning subjects for some seriously intense moaning sessions:
The football
The Covid
The government
The vaccines
The politicians
The papers
The weather
The wife
Her mate Liz
That woman who calls Primark ‘Primani,’ at number 56
Him with the golf clubs at number 19
Plus, Johnny bloody foreigner
Not forgetting the French of course
And migrant hotels
That Priti Patel bloke
Farage
Brexit
e-Scooters
Other people
Restaurant bills
First world problems
All forms of public transportation
Sandra in Customer Services
Morons who stare at their phones all day
Queuing for anything
Roadworks
Everything on the telly
Especially the leftie BBC
Fucking Kale
Lockdown moaners
Moonpig
All Moanpig deliveries are accompanied by the sound of tiny violins and don’t forget, if your Moanpig card doesn’t turn up, you can always moan to your mates about how crap Moanpig is.