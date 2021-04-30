Charity Appeal: Adopt A Tory MP For Just £30k a Month!

Just £30k a month can provide a Tory MP with a series of unnecessary house renovations on properties they don’t actually own.

Many of these multi-millionaires are forced to live in squalid conditions, with some homes not even containing the basics like solid gold toilet seats, life size bronze statues of the inhabitants or champagne taps.

But that’s not all.

A donation of just £30k a month is enough to change their sad and humdrum existence. And just think how good that will make you feel. Your generous gift will help to keep your Tory supplied with plenty of life’s little luxuries; like Beluga Caviar and only the very finest single malts and Cuban cigars.

Donate today and you’ll be sent regular updates detailing fabulous ticket-only exclusive social occasions they’ve attended recently. We’ll even send you a cute cuddly toy** of your chosen Tory.

**Disclaimer: item will not actually be cute or cuddly.