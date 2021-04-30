Man who shuns internet becomes YouTube hit

Barry Taylor from Mold, Flintshire, has become an internet hit by overtly avoiding the internet. ‘People kept showing surprise when I assembled flat pack furniture using the supplied instructions,’ said Barry today. ‘And when the chain came off my bike I popped into the library and found a book that explained what to do,’ he added. ‘Actually that part was difficult as the staff had forgotten they held books and kept trying to get me to use the computers to Google for the information.’

Barry has become a local celebrity thanks to his stoic refusal to watch YouTube tutorials on how to burp, fart, walk, breathe and piss, by ignoring online manuals on how to hold a book, by discounting the opinions of tens of thousands of anonymous, probably Chinese, reviewers on any and every item he buys in the local shop just by relying on what he insists is ‘common sense – look it up, but in a book, not the internet’, and has prompted locals to follow him everywhere with a video camera and now reports daily on Barry’s avoidance of the internet are a YouTube sensation.

In the last week the videos have gone viral as Barry chooses to read a newspaper on the toilet, having worked out how the flush works himself, bought some artisan bread made by hand, not 3D printed, and buying porn (the last copy of Razzle, dated 1978) from a newsagents. Barry isn’t bothered by the success of the viral videos, though. ‘Haven’t seen them. Might wait until they come out on Betamax,’ he admitted in a rare nod to technology.