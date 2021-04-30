Reports have emerged that Prince Harry personally asked the members of The Smiths if they would consider reforming for a one-off gig at his wedding reception. Guitarist Jonny Marr, bassist Andy Rourke and drummer Mike Joyce were happy to reform under the proviso that their fees would go to charities of their choosing.

Frontman Morrissey talking too BBC 6 Music’s Mark Radcliffe said: ‘Harry knew I’ve had my issues with his Nan and her empire, but all that was pre-Brexit. I know she’s read my interviews and agrees with my views, we’re very much singing from the same hymn sheet, without actually singing the hymns. I’m going to the party early to do the bingo, though I had to draw the line at the meat raffle.’

The Smiths, who haven’t shared a stage since their split in 1987 will perform a number of their popular hits, including: This Charming Man, William it was really nothing, Heaven knows I’m miserable now and Girlfriend in a coma. Also, covers of popular wedding reception staples: Jimmy Mack, Come on Eileen, Cha cha slide, Oops upside your head, and finishing with New York, New York.

Palace insiders have hinted the flower-swinging Mancunian’s turnaround in attitude towards the monarchy is due to his desire to receive a knighthood, for services to music, common sense and handsomeness. Morrissey explained, ‘The gaffer knows if she offered me a trinket, I’d be too polite to refuse. To reciprocate, I would name my next album, The Queen is Dead Good.’

It is understood, however, Morrissey’s request to wear the State Crown whilst performing was emphatically declined.