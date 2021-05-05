France cuts Jersey’s electricity; Isle of Wight to provide aid

Following a row over post-Brexit fishing rights, the French Government has threatened to cut electricity supplies to Jersey. Residents have attempted to prepare with the installation of generators and wind-turbines, but are seeking support from the Isle of Wight should the situation worsen.

‘We’re hoping the French will back down,’ said Bergerac Bergerac, Jersey Minister for Electricity. ‘However, should they follow through on their actions and plunge the island back into the dark ages, it’s good to know we have support from the UK and a place that’s used to living in the past.’

In Newport, the Isle of Wight Council voiced their support for the Channel Island residents. ‘Wightlink ferries remain on standby to head to St Helier at a moment’s notice,’ it said. ‘Well, a week, tops’. A message of support will be sent to the States Assembly either via carrier pigeon, or e-mail if one of the councillors grandchildren can visit and remind them how to use the internet.