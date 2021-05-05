NewsBiscuit’s guide to ongoing celebrity joint ventures

Even famous people have been struggling to scrape together an income over the last year or so. But some are more entrepreneurial than others. Unlikely partnerships have formed in celebrity land, and we’re going to see some new businesses hit the high streets this year:
Jeremy Irons and Derek Fowlds are starting a clothes-ironing service
Roger Black and Jimmy White are opening up a vintage TV repair business
Pat Cash and Petr Cech are still struggling to get their banking licence
Alex Song and Charles Dance don’t want to make a big thing about their new performing arts academy
Midge Ure, Alan Knott and Steve Wright have got their psychotherapy licence
MC Hammer and Jimmy Nail are opening a hardware store (Jimmy Nail refused to work with Christopher Cross on a previous venture)
Cressida Dick and Ed Balls have been seen hanging out together recently
DJs Mike Read and Steve Wright have announced they are starting a new educational radio show dedicated to improving literacy.
Elton John, Billy Paul and Boy George looking for a decent drummer for their new band
Pat Cash and Carrie Symonds are going to set up a wholesale distribution operation
Jack Straw and Gareth Bale are setting up an agricultural subsidiary.
Bonnie Tyler and Carole Thatcher have launched their roofing company
Actor Tim Curry and lyricist Tim Rice are starting a takeaway
Former POTUS George W. Bush and country singer Tanya Tucker are opening a chain of restaurants in Australia
Clement Freud and Tim Rice are opening a chain of Chinese takeaways
Brad Pitt, Chris Rock and Nicholas Cage are setting up an economic chimp capture firm
David Batty and Times journalist Roger Boys have been getting up close and personal with each other
Football managers Daniel Farke and Bertie Mee are to run their own brothel
Alec Douglas Home III and Allison Steadman are selling plots of land in the American West.
Alastair Cook and Charlie Booker are trading successfully as accountants
However, due to their previous commitments, MC Hammer, Midge Ure and Ed Balls have no plans to work together
‘In fond memory of Derek Fowlds 1937-2020′
Hat tips: RootinTootin, Gerontius, Oxbridge, Sinnick, Al O Pecia, Max Stars, Oxbridge & Frank Optional