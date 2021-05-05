NewsBiscuit’s guide to ongoing celebrity joint ventures

Even famous people have been struggling to scrape together an income over the last year or so. But some are more entrepreneurial than others. Unlikely partnerships have formed in celebrity land, and we’re going to see some new businesses hit the high streets this year:

Jeremy Irons and Derek Fowlds are starting a clothes-ironing service

Roger Black and Jimmy White are opening up a vintage TV repair business

Pat Cash and Petr Cech are still struggling to get their banking licence

Alex Song and Charles Dance don’t want to make a big thing about their new performing arts academy

Midge Ure, Alan Knott and Steve Wright have got their psychotherapy licence

MC Hammer and Jimmy Nail are opening a hardware store (Jimmy Nail refused to work with Christopher Cross on a previous venture)

Cressida Dick and Ed Balls have been seen hanging out together recently

DJs Mike Read and Steve Wright have announced they are starting a new educational radio show dedicated to improving literacy.

Elton John, Billy Paul and Boy George looking for a decent drummer for their new band

Pat Cash and Carrie Symonds are going to set up a wholesale distribution operation

Jack Straw and Gareth Bale are setting up an agricultural subsidiary.

Bonnie Tyler and Carole Thatcher have launched their roofing company

Actor Tim Curry and lyricist Tim Rice are starting a takeaway

Former POTUS George W. Bush and country singer Tanya Tucker are opening a chain of restaurants in Australia

Clement Freud and Tim Rice are opening a chain of Chinese takeaways

Brad Pitt, Chris Rock and Nicholas Cage are setting up an economic chimp capture firm

David Batty and Times journalist Roger Boys have been getting up close and personal with each other

Football managers Daniel Farke and Bertie Mee are to run their own brothel

Alec Douglas Home III and Allison Steadman are selling plots of land in the American West.

Alastair Cook and Charlie Booker are trading successfully as accountants

However, due to their previous commitments, MC Hammer, Midge Ure and Ed Balls have no plans to work together

‘In fond memory of Derek Fowlds 1937-2020′

Hat tips: RootinTootin, Gerontius, Oxbridge, Sinnick, Al O Pecia, Max Stars, Oxbridge & Frank Optional