Hartlepool turkeys strongly pro-Christmas

A recent poll has suggested that turkeys in the Hartlepool area are set to vote for Christmas at today’s by-election, with the Christmas Party poised to sweep down the chimney to victory. ‘All bets are off. Let’s face it, this is a town that hanged a monkey for being a French spy and later elected one as mayor. Not the same monkey, that would be ridiculous,’ said pollster Shelley Stevenson.

A Christmas-supporting turkey said: ‘The guy with the mop of white hair leading the party just seems really trustworthy. If I could afford his appearance fee, he’d be the life and soul of my Christmas party, even if he deliberately spilled gravy over the John Lewis furniture and made a drunken pass at every woman there. He does have a long list of children to visit on Christmas Eve, though.’

‘They call me a remainer because I want my head to remain attached to my body,’ said one anti-Christmas turkey, speaking on condition of anonymity. ‘But they just keep telling me that I lost, my head needs to leave my body and I should just get over it.’

Local man Henry Hurst added: ‘Look it wasn’t the same monkey, alright? What do you take us for – self-harming idiots?’