Lambs! Laaaaaaaaaaaammmbs!, it has emerged.

The discovery was made as the Forrester family from Coulsdon were stuck in traffic coming back from a disastrously wet Bank Holiday Monday on Bournemouth beach, as Barry Forrester, 38, tried to distract his eight- and six-year old sons from their iPads and punching each other.

‘It’s lovely to see the new-born lambs in the fields this time of year,’ said Barry. ‘Look, boys – that one nuzzling his mum, he looks like he’s only a few days old. Aaaahhhh – Ryan, will you get off that bloody console for a second and look?’

Added Sheila Forrester: ‘It shows the Earth is coming back to life after winter and it’s also a symbol of Jesus, which is why we celebrate Easter with roast lamb and … I hate myself and I want to die.’