Gotcha! Our boys sink French plastic bag floating away from Jersey

HMS Tamar has successfully engaged and sunk a plastic bag that was floating away from Jersey. The bag was travelling under the French insignia of ‘Carrefour’ and was determined to be a potential threat even as it drifted towards Gouville-Sur-Mer on the French mainland. Assisted by HMS Severn, the Tamar fired 14 torpedoes, seven ship-to-sea missiles and a number of rocks at the bag, which was confirmed ‘utterly destroyed’ at 06:15 this morning.

‘We did it,” said Boris Johnson in a jubilant press conference. “The moaners and whiners have been silenced. Yes, we were right to dispatch a task force almost 100 miles south to Jersey. Yes, we were right to defend the brave tax-haveners on that milky rock. We’ve seen off the French menace and so to all of you tonight, I say, rejoice! Rejoice, rejoice, rejoice, rejoice [edited for space].’

The Navy has said that no British were hurt in the incident, though it did add that all the fish within a 50-mile radius were obliterated, thereby neatly ‘solving the problem’.

Frank Optional