Internet Standards Committee decrees: it’s an alley

The Internet Standards Committee has finally passed judgement on an assortment of regional variations in language to give a new version of Standardised English. In addition to confirming a street behind houses is called an alley, they have also updated the following: it’s a bread roll; it’s a splinter; the evening meal is called dinner; ketchup should be kept in the cupboard; and the game’s called tag.

‘We at the ISC are delighted to finally settle these differences once and for all,” said a spokesperson. ‘Thousands of questionnaires on social media have conclusively proved these to be the de-facto words for things and these should be adopted by all Britons unilaterally and immediately, with no further questions of this type shared on Facebook or Twitter again. Now, if we’re done, I’m off home as I’m dying to kick off my plimsolls, sit on the settee and have a chip butty.’