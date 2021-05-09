Methane crisis: Farting to be rationed

A UN report has recommended a drastic reduction in the emissions of methane gas to tackle climate change in the short-term. As such, all men over the age of 20 are to be rationed to four bouts of bottom burping every day in order to reduce the UK’s contribution.

‘When we analysed the data,” said report author Dr Herbert Borborygmus, ‘we found that British men contribute a noteworthy amount to atmospheric methane. This has worsened in the pandemic, mostly due to attempts to alleviate boredom by asking partners to ‘pull my finger’ or failed attempts to set light to any air biscuits. Women, as we confirmed, are not causing any addition to methane levels, as our self-questionnaire concluded they never pass buttock bugles.’

In-line with the UN’s recommendation, any bouts of flatus above the rationed four will have to be captured in an approved container and transported to a special storage facility. These containers will be distributed to all UK addresses as soon as member of the government can identify family members who can profit from their manufacture.