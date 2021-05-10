Hartlepool votes for change after 11 years of disastrous Labour government

The Conservatives have won the Hartlepool by-election as voters turned their backs on Labour after years of the party running the country into the ground. Many voters in the traditional Labour stronghold cited a lack of investment in public services and the appalling mishandling of the Covid pandemic as the main reasons for switching sides.

‘I’ve voted Labour all my days’ says 64 year old Mike Matthews.

‘But Labour have wrecked it all. They’ve cut public services and police numbers and failed to provide proper funding to hospitals and the NHS, I’ve been waiting over 2 years to have my lobotomy reversed and still no sign. So I voted for change and to get this terrible government out of power as soon as possible. And er…get Brexit done’.

Speaking to reporters new MP Jill Mortimer said that she won the by-election because the people of Hartlepool want positive change.

‘What I heard on the doorstep was that voters are fed-up with the country being in decline,’ said Mortimer.

‘The chronic underfunding of public services, the awarding of lucrative Covid contracts to party donors while the bodies pile higher and the ideological pursuit of an economically ruinous Brexit. For some reason they seem to think this is all Labour’s fault and who I am to disagree’.

The loss of Hartlepool leaves Labour leader, Keri Starmer, facing difficult decisions over the future direction of his party.

‘On one hand we need to listen to the concerns of ordinary working class voters’ said Starmer.

‘On the other hand when people say they want change and then vote for the party that’s been in power for 11 years then there’s not much we can do for morons like that’.