Keir Starmer punching himself in the face repeatedly

Reports have emerged that Keir Starmer, who was Leader of Opposition at the time of writing, is constantly punching himself in the face.

Starmer’s neighbour, Jane Marshall said, “I was watering my geraniums when I saw Keir through his kitchen window.

“I waved and he appeared to start waving back but then he punched himself in the face instead. Quite a few times, actually.

“I stopped waving to see if that would prevent further self-harm. Luckily it did but then he walked into his patio door.

“I mean, I suppose it could have looked open.

“He eventually managed to open it, well, after repeatedly shutting it on his fingers, but before I could ask him if he was alright, he stepped on a garden rake that smacked him in the face. Obviously.

“He motioned to suggest he was alright before re-stepping on the same rake, tripping on his untied shoelace and falling head-first through his garden shed door.

“He shouted he was okay in a very high-pitched voice, which I presume was related to the fact that he had also somehow managed to give himself a wedgie.

“Still can’t work that one out.

“It’s getting dark now and he’s still there. For a while, I thought I heard him sob-singing ‘all by myself.’

“Wait, is that a wasp nest above the shed? Why is he prodding it with a cricket bat?

“Oooo, I can’t watch anymore.

“ l mean, he was just asking for that.”