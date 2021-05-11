Man desperate to go back to the office, devastated to find his job is still shit

Sheffield resident Mark has been desperate to return to the office since the beginning of lockdown. He told our reporter he misses the banter, the face-to-face, the popping out for a sandwich, and the general office atmosphere. His job as a call centre administrator is now possible to do entirely offline and he was concerned that they would never be asked to go back in. However, this week they were invited back on a trial basis.

“That was when I realised my job is awful” he says. “It all came back to me. I was really unhappy with the work before lockdown, and thinking about leaving. But when we were all sent home, and everyone started moaning I forgot all that. I just wanted to get back in.”

Mark Taylor, who asked us not to reveal his surname, but we did anyway, is now contemplating looking for another job. He doesn’t think he will be going into the office again soon. “I’m looking for a different company to go to. Or not go to.” he said.

Hat-tip Sinnick