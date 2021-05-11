Cowell to launch Labour Idol

Simon Cowell is to launch a new reality show to find a charismatic leader to take the Labour Party to defeat at the next general election.

Keir Starmer is said to be furious.

‘I am already the leader of the Labour Party’ he complained ‘Sort of, anyway. Besides, my back story isn’t anywhere near sad enough. I might not even make it to Bootcamp, let alone the Judges Houses.’

The program will feature the Sugababes, whose latest line-up comprises Angela Rayner, Rachel Reeves and Anneliese Dodds – at least for now.

Keir Starmer will attempt to keep his position with a stirring rendition of ‘I fought BassetLaw and Bassetlaw won’. Elsewhere, Ed Miliband will sing “He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother” before aggressively eating a bacon sandwich right in to the camera, screaming ‘Is this what you want? Is it?’ and then weeping.

Diane Abbott, however, looks to have counted herself out of contention, by purring an erotically charged version of “I got you babe” with Michael Portillo, followed by Ninety Seventeen Red Balloons.

There will be guest performances from a few former leaders too. Tony Blair will opt for the Warren Zevon classic “Lawyers, guns and money” whilst wearing the Iraqi flag as a bandana. Gordon Brown’s hippy credentials will be on show with the Beatles’ “Dear Prudence” and Jeremy Corbyn will spit bars on a Stormzy medley. Corbyn himself noted ‘I get goose bumps when the baseline thumps.’

Whilst the content of the show remains top secret it is thought that the following appearances are also penned in:

Andy Burnham – Definitely Maybe

John McDonnell, wearing his tie around his head, singing ‘Money for Nothing’.

Tom Watson going the full indie Pulp and belting out ‘Commons People’.

Peter Mandelson – Yesterday

Rebecca Long Bailey – Who’s Sorry Now?

Yvette not Alice Cooper – I Want a Be Elected

The Other Keir – I’,m Spinning Around (in my grave.,,)

The UB40 Sacked Labour MPs – Red, Red Wall

The Electoral Light Orchestra – This Could Be The Last Time / Its All Over Now (Double A Side)

Dan Jarvis – When Will I Be Famous?

Judges on the show will include Cowell himself, Cheryl Tweedy-Cole-Fernandez-Versini, Prince Andrew and a hologram of Nye Bevan.

Cowell added ‘I just got a big tax bill, so strap in. Come to think of it, I’ve got Boris’ mobile number, so he could fix that for me.’

‘Right, now I don’t mean to be rude, but shut it down.’

Written by stewartbarclay, with contributions from Max Stars, ron cawleyoni, SteveB, Sir Lupus