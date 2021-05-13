Carrie Symonds planning to totally shag up the outside of Number 10 as well

Having tastelessly ruined the interior, Carrie Symonds is now planning to shag up the outside of Number 10 as well, according to a Downing Street source.

The dark brickwork will be completely removed to reveal the offensively disgusting sick colour underneath. The last time it was seen was in the 1960s when thick layers of filthy, black industrial soot were cleaned off. The shade of smegma uncovered was so vile that it made senior Tory ministers’ wives permanently moist, so the building was hastily painted, returning it to black.

It is thought that smeg yellow is Carrie’s favourite colour too, and she wants something at Number 10 to be authentic. But that does not explain why she is intending to include diagonal patterns of bricks painted orange and pink.

In addition, the iconic black door will be covered in blue and green dotted carpeting, and two purple plastic peacocks will be placed either side of the entrance. The property will lose its number 10 designation in favour of a name rumoured to be either ‘Shangri-Liar’ or ‘F*@k off Kuenssberg’ stencilled in gold. The door-knocker will be a giant brass cock and balls, a cheeky nod to the silky political skills of Chris Grayling.

All light bulbs at the property will be replaced with red ones, presenting to the street the glow of a tart’s boudoir from every room. Presumably enabling Boris to feel more at home.

Two gargoyles will be placed above each window, modelled on the grotesque features of Michael Gove. And the pièce de résistance will be one special feature window displaying a cheap, sagging George Cross flag, with the words ‘Vote UKiP’ permanently visible.

The contract for the work will go to a new start-up company based in the Cayman Islands with no previous experience in home improvement called Jenrick, Truss, Hancock & Partners. The overhaul is estimated to be in the region of £20 million, partly funded by the taxpayer. To pay for the rest, poor, pennyless Boris is inviting bids from private Tory donors in exchange for ‘Get out of jail free’ cards.