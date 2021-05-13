Government lifts all restrictions on shagging with complete strangers

As the R number hits -26, the number of infections falls to 5679 a minute, and the Welsh are allowed to mix freely with human beings (subject to a civilisation passport), person to person shagging is back on the agenda.

Unhinged basket case and Minister of Community Fortification, the Right Useless Oliver Dowden said, ‘the sooner the unwashed tribes are back banging each others brains out, the better. If nothing else, it stops the revolting blighters thinking about how shambolic the government have been since the beginning of the pandemic.’

‘I’m pleased to announce that the great British public, who have been true hero’s through this beastly lockdown, in staging anti-lock down marches, arranging illegal raves and stealing policeman’s helmets at every available opportunity, can get back to it, and you know what I’m talking about by ‘it’, don’t you?’

Leader of the Scottish STD party, Nichola Sturgeon, claimed ‘it’ was an opportunistic plot by the lackeys of colonialism to keep the Scottish people in a perpetual dream state; after all, the chances of finding anyone attractive enough to shag was completely beyond comprehension north of the border.