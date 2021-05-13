Man in wrong queue for Plymouth Argyle season ticket feels a bit of a prick

A Plymouth football fan who joined the coronavirus vaccination queue outside Home Park instead of the one for those wishing to renew their season tickets was left feeling a bit sore after his mistake. On reaching the front of the queue, Mr Wes Hewlett was asked if he was feeling alright and whether he was aware of the possible side effects.

‘I told them I was alright, that I knew about it causing me a massive headache and that I’d be told by my Exeter mates that I had no sense of taste, and they just nodded’, explained Mr Hewlett.

‘They then warned me about the possibility of short-term sickness and feeling generally down. I’ve been a regular in the Devonport End of the Theatre Of Greens for long enough to know that is guaranteed when watching the Pilgrims’, he added.

Even after having the injection, Wes didn’t realise that he had been in the wrong queue. ‘I thought they were implanting a chip in my arm to be read by automatic turnstiles,’ said Mr Hewlett. ‘Although I should have known that kind of technology hasn’t reached Devon yet.’

It was on being asked to read a leaflet and wait for fifteen minutes after being injected that Wes finally realised he’d been in the wrong queue. ‘It advised me to take paracetamol to take away the pain, and I knew then that something was wrong,’ he said. ‘Us Argyle fans need something much stronger than that.’