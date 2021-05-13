Ministers move to ban ludicrous restaurant dishes

A new bill is to to be brought before Parliament ahead of the Summer recess, that if ratified, will see it become an offence for restaurants to serve any kind of traditional dish in a ‘deconstructed’ style. Furthermore there will be a lesser offence placed on the statute book banning individual ingredients being served in anything other than a singular ‘way’.

Consequently a menu item such as: A Deconstructed Coq au Vin with Miniature Dauphinoise Potatoes served on a Prismatic Catamaran with Mushrooms in 3 ways, will carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

Says food critic, James Absolom: ‘This is a move that has been long overdue. For too long now chefs and restaurants have been getting away with charging up to five times over the odds for what is essentially nothing special in any way whatsoever. It’s just a cynical and calculated rip-off.’

‘In particular Heston Blumenthal’s influence has made a mockery of the entire restaurant industry encouraging everyone to jump on the bandwagon. One greasy spoon caff that I know in the East End now serving Deconstructed Full English with 4 Breads and Baked Beans in 3 ways.’



However former costermonger, arch-chancer and many say, the luckiest man on TV, Gregg Wallace, has hit back at the proposals: ‘I don’t agree with this new law, which if it comes in, will no longer allow me and my mucker, John Torode, to talk absolute and utter pseudo-bollocks on Masterchef.’