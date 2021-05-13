Rayner told to shadow Gove but eerily Gove casts no shadow

Following her sacking/promotion/sacking, Angela Rayner has the new task of shadowing the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – which sounds like the task of 15th century detective. In fact, her role will be to keep a close eye on Michael Gove, which should really be the job of his AA sponsor.

Frustratingly it is impossible to ‘shadow’ someone who no longer casts a shadow, has no pulse and refuses to go out during daylight. Famously Michael Gove may not cross the threshold of No10, unless he is invited by Rupert Murdoch.

He can easily smell blood when another MP is wounded and he is stimulated by any red liquid, particularly a full-bodied rioja. Said an aide to Rayner: ‘I know no one believes in vampires, but as Elections Coordinator, Angela had been responsible for finding voters in the North of England – so she’s familiar with hunting for fictious characters’.

Rayner will be taking advice from Labour grandees and Van Helsing, on how to snare the elusive Gove. A stake through the heart will not work, but he can be lured with a steak tartare and a cheeky Louis XIII cognac, but hold the garlic.