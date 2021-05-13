UK Mass Observation Project: Entries now in

12th May was the day of the Mass Observation Project, where people are encouraged to record their goings-on for posterity. The diary entries are now coming in, and at NewsBiscuit we have compiled some of the highlights:

‘Back to work yesterday, got in and the other-half talked about redecorating again. I reminded her how much hassle it was last time, she promised that this wallpaper only costs £500 a roll. I said I’d make some calls; she said she’d already found someone who could do it for cash, to avoid the VAT. Spaffed the rest of the day’.

‘Big reorganisation at work going on. At least I’ve one fewer name to learn now after my pointless trips up north. Hanging monkeys? Hanging me out to dry more like. Got told I’ve now got to go to Yorkshire in the next few weeks, really starting to dislike anywhere beyond the Watford Gap, hope it doesn’t show. Read the papers. Listened to the news. Smoothed hair down again. Tried to find out what today’s government policy was and issued a statement saying whatever it was, they weren’t doing it right, but agreeing with it. Steak for dinner, will keep that quiet.’

‘Hi, I’m Ed Davey, does anyone read this? Hello?’

‘Had to do someone else’s bollocks presentation at work the other day. ‘My government will this, my government will that..’. what a load of horseshit. Really can’t stand the new guy – he makes everyone tell porkies constantly. So today I’m plotting with old mates about how to get rid of him. Had to send the gas man away because he wasn’t corgi registered. Having a cruisy evening by myself looking at new tiaras online. Will sleep in the spare 47th bedroom tonight, just for the shit of it.’

‘Used up 14 red pens cutting all the naughty things BBC News, Politics Live and Newsnight wanted to report that my beloved Conservative Party masters did. Told Kuenssberg to be more gushy about Boris. Axed all comedy satire. Mash Report – gone. Mock the Week now Mock the Weak. Or maybe Wok the Meek? And that ghastly Hislop filth is now just half an hour of video clips viewers have sent in of cows making silly noises in fields – not sure what to call it? Commissioned another 150 series of Mrs Brown’s Boys. Must remember to ask Nudger Dowden if I’m General like overseeing a wide selection of activities, or General like everyone has to salute me?’

‘Another routine day. Collect Premier League thingy later. Add it to all the others. Bus top celebration, finishing with reception at Town Hall. Still raining. Might Pep myself up watching Countdown later.’

‘Found out I’m going to the UK. On the one hand, it’s good news, I don’t get the chance to travel much these days. Bit worried about the virus rates there though, at my age – you’d think they’d want to look after me better. Talk about a crime against humanity! I’m a celebrity (get me out of here! can’t resist that gag). Still, I’m up for it. With a bit of luck I’ll be sent to Northern Ireland, sounds like my kind of scene. Should be able to win a few dinars off the locals betting them that they can’t spell Srebrenica. Might be able to afford a decent haircut at last.’

‘Time to go on TV and bullshit the UN our land grabs are legitimate real estate disputes. Must order more Skunk Water. Cognitive Dissonance course going well.’

‘Ee, thought I were going to end up on t’dole but right chuffed I landed a plum job when gaffer said ‘Thine’s gonna smittle that there Michael Gove’s lug and stop his blether.’ Made me ‘appy as a pig in muck so it did.’

‘Played lots of golf. Landed a bigly birdie at the 13th. Discussed my new social media platform, Twatter, with business partners. Its gonna be great, the best. Jerked off to Fox News before bed.’

james_doc, SteveB, Max Stars, Sir Lupus, Lockjaw54, Titus, newsbiscuiteditorialteam