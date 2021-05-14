Google Drunk to be added to Google Street View

To meet the needs of drinkers frustrated by the lockdown, Google has added an alternative street view where your surroundings heave and sway to mimic the experience of weaving your way home from the pub after a refreshing 12 pints.

From the comfort of your own sofa, you can experience the liberating vertigo of the homeward bound drinker as he cheerfully bounces off lamp posts and tries to hail taxis that flee in fear of vomit-soaked upholstery.

Then there’s the Google Beer Goggles feature, which ensures that all females encountered on the journey are worth a wolf whistle and a couple of slurred chatup lines.

Finally, the concluding quarter mile of your journey features the adrenaline-pumping Google Dash. This is when that dodgy kebab you ate suddenly liquefies in your bowels, and the urban landscape zips past you in a blur as you race home to avert a trouser catastrophe of apocalyptic proportions.