Israel asks UK: ‘Colonialism. Does it end well?’

After another night/year/decade of violence unfolds in the occupied territories, many Israeli citizens are concerned that their Victorian Empire cosplay may have gone too far. Instead of peace and harmony, they seem to be experiencing ‘mild turbulence’ and the sort condemnation normally reserved for a new season of Mrs Brown’s Boys.

Admitted one UK diplomat: ‘Obviously we had little bother in India, Africa and Asia. Oh, and don’t mention Ireland. But other than that, it’s all been rather relaxing. We’d heartily recommend capturing an indigenous people and stealing their land. It’s the civilised thing to do’.

The UK and US have been full of helpful advice, like ignoring human rights, using chemical weapons and firing on unarmed citizens. One US general explained: ‘You’ll never achieve peace through negotiation. You don’t think Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq would be so stable, if we hadn’t intervened with tough love and bombs’.

This does leave Israel with the unappetising prospect of following in the footsteps of Great Britain, towards ignominy, ridicule and the inexorable rise of James Corden. Asked if there was anything to learn from history, one young Israeli said: ‘My great grandparents spoke eloquently about the horrors of centuries of ethnic violence, the rape and pillage of our people, but it can’t have been all bad? Right?’