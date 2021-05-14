Jack the Giant Killer will no longer accept Magic Beans in return for cows

His Mother, Mrs Spriggins 59, has suspended all livestock sales using Magic Beans due to climate change concerns, a Blue Bird over the White Cliff of Dover has tweeted this morning.

Jack’s announcement in March that he would accept the magic beans was met with an outcry from environmental campaigners like Little Bo Peep. She claimed there was a real danger of massive beanstalks growing all over the land, using up vital resources, linking the countryside to a dangerous Giant’s realm.

The value of magic beans and old rusty lamps fell by more than 10% after the tweet, and shares in Beanpole companies also dipped. Investors have taken the news badly, as they believe this move could kill the Goose that lays the golden egg.

The Emperor, in particular, is upset as he was relying on profits from the beans to pay for his new set off clothes. He has been forced to seek out sleeping partners, especially beautiful ones in enchanted castles. Nobody has come out of this Snow White, even the Seven Dwarves who have had to close their Diamond Mine following the news that from now on Pandora will only be selling the lad produced variety.