Parents Unanimously Agree To Tell Kids Parties Are Banned Forever

Parents across the UK have united in a desperate bid to avoid children’s parties coming back.

Parents have said they would do ‘absolutely anything’ to not have to spend their Saturday afternoons in a sweaty village hall with scenes reminiscent of Lord Of The Flies or in a Bodily-Fluid-Bingo soft play.

Aimee is a mum of two and has PTSD from the last kids party before lockdown: ‘I can’t go back, I won’t, you can’t make me’ she sobs. ‘I still get flashbacks…I felt like I was in the trenches of World War One…the constant barrage of noise, the exhaustion, the crawling on all fours through a bastard ball pit, the over whelming stench of disgusting bodily functions.’

Aimee’s son Ben has big plans for his seventh birthday next month: ‘I’ve already invited the whole school so it’ll be as mental AND expensive as possible. We aim to break mum early on, I’d say pre-cake, through a flawless combo of screaming, wetting ourselves and getting injured. The grand finale is usually someone getting “stuck” at the top of the soft play. Watching those idiot parents loose every ounce of dignity crawling through a kids soft play before half drowning in the ball pit is BRILLIANT value. I like to think of myself as Ant Middleton in SAS Who Dares Wins except nobody ever, ever wins. That’s why it’s so funny.’