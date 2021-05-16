Serfdom to be trialled in Hartlepool

Following a successful Tory power grab in the north of England, grinding servitude is to be introduced on a trial basis in Hartlepool, says a Government spokesman.

“It’s quite remarkable really,” said Angela Fosdyke. “First, we managed to convince the northern populace that Brexit wasn’t entirely as mad as a box of frogs. And now we have the spectacle of working class people actually believing in Tory ideals. Talk about all our Christmases coming at once!”

Ms Fosdyke went on to outline the next phase in the plan for northern subjugation. “Serfdom is a tried-and-trusted economic model that has been sadly neglected since the Middle Ages. We believe, from recent evidence, that northerners will be more than happy to regress to an age of grinding poverty and repression in service of true Tory ideals. Their selfless devotion to inequality will be a shining beacon to all aspirational plutocrats. And we can look forward to having another good laugh at their expense.”

Exhaust pipe fitter Gary Sharp from Billingham is not so convinced. “I’d like to be able string a coherent set of words together,” he said. “But frankly I’m too worried that my whippets will start running after ice cream vans.”