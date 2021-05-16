We are responding calmly to head loss claims chicken

Mistress Clucky, a hen formally living in a hen coop, but now to be found running round the barn yard, has claimed that her response to the entirely predictable head loss she suffered this morning is calm and measured.

“I noticed Mr Jenkins the farmer staring hungrily at me a few nights ago and monitored the situation closely as Mrs Jenkins arrived back from the shops with a large box of Paxo, and Mr Jenkins spent a few minutes sharpening his axe.

It was entirely appropriate that I placed my neck on that large block of wood which, you’ll be surprised to hear, he uses to dispatch less important chickens.

My future plans are well laid – rather like the table.”