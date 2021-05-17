Luton Airport Brawl Now Twice Nightly

Following the outbreak of a huge fight in the departures lounge at Luton Airport that left four injured and led to 11 people being charged with violent disorder, the airport has promised that such events will be held twice a night with a matinee on Sundays.

“The way the incident spread around the departure lounge was unacceptable,” said a spokesperson for the airport. “Therefore we’ve put measures in place to prevent that in the future. Any and all fights will take place in a steel cage. We’ve also restocked the luggage shop with special breakaway suitcases that’ll really look dramatic when someone takes a swing with one.”

The next scheduled big event, “Summer-sun Slam” has been optioned by Sky and will be shown on Box Office. The airport is hoping that with Coronavirus restrictions easing, the show will be a sell-out. “We’re all ready for it,” continued the spokesperson. “We’ve got the space, we’ve knocked 50p a pint off the bar’s strongest lager, and a load of actors on standby to cajole people into rioting if it’s just too quiet for its own good.”