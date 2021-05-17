One half of nation certain other half hypnotised by spivs

One half of the population of the UK are now completely convinced that the other half have been hypnotised into being utter bellends. Or something has been put in the water. Or Matt Hancock has bribed them with lucrative non-deliverable PPE contracts.

Dave Wilkins from Bristol said, ‘My suspicions were first aroused a few years ago when I saw vox pops on the news of shopping arcade trundlers in Stoke saying that they didn’t really know what in or out meant, so they would just vote for the Brexit thing, whatever it was. At that time I just thought that the poor souls were misguided, but now I’m sure they were willfully misled by hoards of mind-benders with twizzly moustaches in purple capes.’

Joanna Fox from Crewe sighed, ‘They’re definitely putting something in the water across the other side of the M6. They were always a bit suspect, but now they’ve had a proper chance to see what a furball of a turd Boris is actually like as a Prime Minister, and they still want to vote for him. Even if he popped round their houses and personally shat on their cereals each morning, I still think they’d coo about what a loveable rogue he was, and carry on wolfing down their Coco-Poops.’

Dave Wilkins from Bristol added, ‘Some weirdo in a purple cape just handed me this leaflet and, you know, the Conservatives do make a very good case for whatever it is they say they are about. And I really believe that they will do what they say they are going to do, this time. It will certainly be world-beating whatever it is. For some reason I have a sudden urge to admonish the young, moan about foreigners, and watch ITV.’