‘The whole of Argentina’ is to to be recognised as a standard unit of measurement, it was confirmed today, after a high level meeting between the scientific community, journalists, and a selection of know-it-all’s from local pub quiz teams around the world.

The news comes after a week in which the measurement has been continually in the news, offered as an easy- to – understand comparison point for the amount of energy used annually to mine Bitcoin.

‘Your average person in the street has no idea how much energy is required to complete common cryptocurrency block chains’, said tabloid journalist Mike McBride. ‘But get them to think about annual gigawatt production in Buenos Aires and they can immediately intuitively grasp its size’.

‘However if people are still struggling, just think of this’, continued McBride. ‘Put all your Bitcoin transactions in a big long line, and it would reach the moon and back, with enough to spare to fill 3 Wembley Stadiums, and 13 London Double Decker buses. It’s almost the size of Wales’.