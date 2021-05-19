Cummings to Release Barnard Castle Eye Test

Former Government advisor and wannabe Lex Luthor Dominic Cummings has promised to release a key document from the vital early days of the pandemic at the MP’s inquiry into handling of events; his eye test from Barnard Castle.

In a statement on his blog, the part-time Megamind impersonator said he had the only copy of the report, showing a slight astigmatism in the left eye and a recommendation that his prescription was reviewed in one year. He notes that this clearly shows his trip to the County Durham beauty spot was vital and not the huge set of double-standards many felt at the time.

The Aldi Dr. Evil continued that he would be offering the record for auction as a non-fungible token, partially to raise money for Coronavirus victims, but also because – like a lot of things he extols the virtues of – he didn’t really understand what it was, but it sounds important.