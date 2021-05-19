To even things up, MoD to export rocks to Palestine

The UK & US having sold billions of pounds worth of military equipment to Israel, have decided the equitable thing to do is to send Gaza a super soaker, a latex sword and nerf gun. Said a diplomat: ‘We’ve also sent over a sling, I hear it worked for David.

Its a relatively even conflict. One side has elite troops, the other has rocks. One side has chemical weapons the other side has rocks. One side has nukes but some of those rocks are real big’.

One Palestinian explained: ‘I’ve got this conker and its a 49er. I’m fairly sure I can crack a tank with it. They’ve got an Iron Dome but I’ve got this tin foil hat’.

By contrast an Israeli pondered: ‘The UK arms dealer said we were definitely on the road to peace and to becoming their best repeat customer. They’ve been good friends to us during the tough times, although now I mention it, those tough times only started when they became our friends. Hmm.’