Unwanted bath oil completes century of being won in raffle

A bright green bottle of herbal bath oil has been won for the hundredth time after being donated as a raffle prize an average of five times a year for each of the past 20 years.

Initially bought as a present for a teacher in Gloucester’s St Swithin’s Primary School in 1996, the prize is still in perfect condition, never having been opened by any of its temporary owners.

The latest lucky winner initially instructed the organisers to ‘put it back and let someone else win it’, having already won a bottle of British sherry and a box of sugared almonds in the North Cheltenham Rhubarb Growers Society spring draw.

However, Mrs Liz Haskin was persuaded to take the 25th and final prize home in recognition of the milestone. She will donate it to another worthwhile cause in due course.