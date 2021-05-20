DiCaprio pledges $43m to Galapagos Islands to impress Greta Thunberg

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has pledged $43 million to enact conservation operations across the Galapagos Island, aiming to restore islands, reintroduce species, and – most importantly to the 46 year old actor – impress Greta Thunberg.

In a statement, the Oscar winner revealed his passion for the project, remarking, “These islands are one of the most irreplaceable places on the planet. We have lost habitats and animals to man’s continual actions. With this funding, the island’s conservationists can really make a difference. Greta, you’ll have to get yourself down here. My private yacht is waiting in Los Angeles, we can take a slow cruise down here and I’ll show you something marvellous, ancient, and leathery; then we can see the tortoises.”

In Stockholm, Thunberg was flattered by the invitation. “It’s lovely of Leonardo to invite me,” the activist and part-time Pippi Longstocking impersonator said, “And I understand that the 28-year age gap puts me right in his crosshairs for more than environmental awareness. However, I’ll have to decline as I’m washing my hair. Seriously, have you tried using these ecological shampoos? It takes at least six goes to get anywhere near clean. Damn I miss Tresemme.”

