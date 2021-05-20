Man meets woman for first time since lockdown and hasn’t a clue what to do

Ken Burrows, a thirty-seven-year-old Remote Data Organic Chia Seed Analyst from Sidcup, has been left deeply traumatised after arranging to meet a woman.

‘It all started so well. Hayley, who is also in computers, and I arranged to meet at the local fine dining establishment, Wagamama, to share some Shirodashi Ramen and a few Hitachino nest beers. It’s been a while since I’ve had a face-to-face with an actual woman and I completely dried up. I didn’t have a clue what to say. So I winged it, starting with how my mum got me into software and moved on into how my mum built my first computer. The ramen arrived just as I described how my mum taught me rudimentary coding while trying to avert my eyes from Hayley’s ample cleavage. She totally lost it.’

‘She stood up, called me a boring misogynistic shit and stormed out. I don’t get it. My brain is still trying to unpack around ten levels of humiliation here. I can only think Hayley must have some blockage in her lower intestine, or it must be the pandemic.’

A team of scientists investigating the case said Hayley’s lower intestine was working perfectly well. Her surprising reaction, they suggest, could well be a result of the pandemic. Then again, there was every chance it was because Ken is a dismally sad computer nerd with a borderline Oedipus complex.