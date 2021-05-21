Australian trade deal risks flooding UK with cheap pop music

With discussions ongoing between the UK and Australia on a post-Brexit trade deal, musicians across Wales are concerned the market could be flooded with cheap Australian pop acts, making it impossible for them to compete.

“It sets a dangerous precedent,” said a spokesperson for the Welsh Association for Singing Performers. “Welsh music, from Tom Jones to the Super Furry Animals, is known for its high standards and depth. What this potential trade deal gives us is pile upon pile of CD’s featuring bland, processed three-chord cuts from the huge herds of soap stars on the outskirts of Melbourne that our smaller villages just can’t cope with.”

The government remains bullish on pursuing the trade deal. “It’s a disgrace that Welsh music hasn’t passed the eardrums of Americans since Catatonia,” said an unnamed minster. “What about China? Do the Welsh assembly have no ambition to see Catfish and the Bottlemen playing to thousands in Beijing? A lack of vision for the musicians of Wales is catastrophic for the industry. And if you tolerate this, then your children will be next.”