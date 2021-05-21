World leaders deny developing a deny everything app

Leading experts are worried that world leaders are abusing a deny everything app for their own unscrupulous ends.

A leading expert spokesman for the leading experts said every time one of them does something utterly horrendous, which registers above a seven on the international grossly appalling scale, they go on the app and deny having anything to do with it.

‘Obviously, the app was originally developed with the best of intentions. However, we have evidence that proves almost daily misuse. The Chinese deny they’ve forced Uyghurs to make tat for Primark, Kim Jong has used it to deny that everyone has starved to death in North Korea, while Putin has utilised the app inside the UN building to deny that Moscow is in Russia. If that isn’t enough, the Americans are using the app to deny they were ever crazy enough to let Donald Trump go outdoors unaccompanied.’

‘We also have reams of data suggesting the UK government is using the app to deny it knows what it’s doing. The most sinister aspect of all this is that we suspect the deny everything app is being exploited by the rich and powerful to deny there is a deny everything app in the first place.’