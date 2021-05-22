Fury and Joshua can just have a scrap in my car park, says pub landlord

The Landlord of the ‘Dog and Parrot’ near Luton airport, has found the perfect solution to the seemingly intractable issues surrounding the Fury-Joshua bout.

Landlord, Dave Archer said, “I read that these two lads are struggling to arrange a fight.

“I’m surprised by that. When our punters want to kick the shit out of each other, you know, when they fall out over who ate the last quaver, or whether dogs can look up or not, they just head out to the car park and swing away.

“Granted, the spectacle itself is like watching gibbons trying to mate angrily.

“But in terms of arrangements, very straightforward. All I need is a clear verbal contract confirming a desire to tussle.

“‘Shall we take this outside?’ and ‘Fuck, yeah,’ or words to that effect will do.

“Once that is in place I can then pretty much facilitate a dust up there and then. There may be a bit of delay if I’m serving or changing a barrel, but that allows some more time for the nonsensical trash talk.

“I understand professional boxers thrive on that cringeworthy bollocks.”

“And, of course, with the pub opening, we have a ready-made crowd.

“So, yeah. Eddie Hearn, just drop me a line, son and I can get it done.

“Not a Friday or Saturday, though. The car park’s pretty tied up on those nights, as you can probably imagine.

“Come to think of it Sundays can get a bit tasty when morning mass finishes.

“Oh, and Monday’s a no-no. It’s quiz night and that never ends well.”