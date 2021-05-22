Kids just bloody awful, research suggests

A newly published paper from London’s Imperial College has found that having children isn’t worth the bother. The findings back up parents deep-seated suspicions that their progeny are complete nightmares, and they’d have been far better off investing in a new Ford Fiesta or booking Mykonos twice a year.

Professor Roddy Judd said that his team’s five-year-long research programme had found numerous failings in children that ultimately led to the obvious conclusion that they are bloody awful.

‘Any household containing young children will be a hellish cess-pit of gaudy disfigured plastic, blaring television programmes designed by morons on psychedelic drugs and kitchen walls covered in the disastrous fallout from a nausea inducing Zucchini, Quinoa, Pears and Kale food pouch.’

‘We also found evidence to show that as they grow older, children are prone to terrorise their parents with tricky questions. These usually occur at around 4.30 am. They will invariably be along the lines of, ‘where does electricity come from,’ or ‘how deep is the sea at the edge?’ Answers will then be countered by a fusillade of why? why? why? This is only the beginning of a child’s lifetime of sullen contempt for their parents.’

Other scientists have questioned Professor Judd’s methodology and his focus on only using one trial subject. Dr Mark Kelly, a leading children’s behavioural specialist, said it was highly unusual. However, having met Myles, Professor Judd’s son, who set fire to the tortoise and called him a stinky poo-head on their first meeting, he was forced to concur that kids are just bloody awful.