Painting squares around potholes ‘almost as good as filling them in’ say experts

Specialists at the Department of Transport have confirmed that painting a white square around a pothole is ‘80-90% as effective’ as actually filling the hole in.

‘Amateurs – or motorists, as they’re also known – are obsessed with filling the holes in’ said one department spokesman. ‘As if that would solve the problem. You can see why we call them amateurs.

‘The most important part of any pothole remediation – we don’t use the word ‘repair’, obviously – just think of the connotations – the most important part is the measurement and recording. How are councils supposed to keep accurate records unless they take frequent measurements and then paint white squares around the holes?’

Britain now leads the EU in pothole administration, with some talk of a National Pothole Database to facilitate record-sharing between local authorities.

‘One popular misconception is that Britain has too many potholes. In fact we don’t have enough’, the spokesman said. ‘The problem will eventually be fully resolved when the pothole density reaches 100%. At this point the roads will be level again, albeit just a few inches lower.’