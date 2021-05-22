Travel advice based on Highway Code interpretation by make

The government has denied there is any confusion over what its travel guidance means, insisting that it is based on the Highway Code. When pointed out that said advice is that ‘when red – stop, when amber – stop, when green – stop unless safe to go’ the government spokesman said ‘er – hang on, I’ll just check with a few colleagues.’

In a clarification statement the government has said that the travel advice is based on car make owners interpretation of the Highway Code. ‘The specific advice you presented, which is in fact just a literal interpretation of the actual words, is the advice a Volvo driver would agree with,’ the spokesman said, adding, ‘but an Audi driver might reasonably interpret it differently to mean ‘if green – go, if amber – definitely go and give it a bit of welly, if red – well, depends on who else is around. If its the police then slow down a bit, if it’s another German car driver – go like hell.’

The government has admitted that the Audi driver interpretation might seem a little reckless but claimed it was in fact very safe compared to their overall handling of the pandemic.