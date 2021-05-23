Woman that ‘doesn’t give a toss’ about Friends reunion sectioned

A woman is being cared for in a psychiatric institution after concerns were raised for her mental well-being following her lack of excitement over the imminent Friends reunion.

Relatives called the NHS 111 service after the unnamed woman became confused and irrational, reportedly claiming she ‘couldn’t give a toss about the bloody Friends reunion’.

‘It’s so out of character’ her sister told us. ‘She loved Friends back in the 90s, then just out of the blue like this – twenty-five years later – she decides she doesn’t care about the long anticipated all star reunion? I’m sorry, I just don’t buy it – she must be having some sort of mental breakdown or something. I mean, could she BE more crazy? That’s why we had no choice but to have her sectioned.’

This is the only known case of a person not being ‘super excited’ or ‘totally psyched’ for ‘Friends: The Reunion’. The woman in question is undergoing intensive conversion therapy involving watching all 236 episodes back to back whilst feeling totally inadequate that she doesn’t have such a brilliantly close knit friendship group.